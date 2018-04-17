Top Stories
Tue, 17 April 2018 at 10:41 am

Katy Perry Supports Bestie Shannon Woodward at 'Westworld' Season 2 Premiere!

Katy Perry Supports Bestie Shannon Woodward at 'Westworld' Season 2 Premiere!

Katy Perry is decked out in purple while attending the season two premiere of the hit HBO series Westworld held at The Cinerama Dome on Monday (April 16) in Los Angeles.

The 33-year-old entertainer stepped out to support her longtime bestie Shannon Woodward after the red carpet. Katy and Shannon were also joined by co-star Jimmi Simpson as they celebrated backstage.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Katy Perry

In case you missed it, Katy recently interviewed Dua Lipa for the cover of V Magazine‘s 2018 music issue, out on newsstands on May 3 – Check out the feature here!

Catch Katy on American Idol on Sundays and Mondays on ABC.
