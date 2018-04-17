Top Stories
Tue, 17 April 2018 at 3:29 pm

Keith Urban Surprises Fans at Marriott International Loyalty Member Preview Event!

Keith Urban happily hits the stage at the Marriott International Rewards Members Event held at Spring Studios on Monday (April 16) in New York City.

The 50-year-old country singer surprised guests with a special performance after acclaimed chefs Stephanie Izard, Jose Garces, Daniel Boulud had a round-table about how travel influences their cooking.

Also at the event, Marriott announced to its 110 million members, the unification of the Marriott Rewards, The Ritz-Carlton Rewards, and SPG and the expansion of its experiences platform Moments, to over 110,000 across 1,000 cities.

The evening before, Keith performed his latest single “Coming Home” with Julia Michaels at the 2018 Academy of Country Music Awards.
Credit: Eugene Gologursky; Photos: Getty
