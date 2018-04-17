Kelly Clarkson Will Host the Billboard Music Awards 2018!

Top Stories
Tue, 17 April 2018 at 6:59 pm

Kelly Clarkson is hosting the 2018 Billboard Music Awards!

The “Love So Soft” vocal powerhouse will take over as the host of the ceremony, NBC revealed on Tuesday (April 17).

“To prepare for hosting the Billboard Music Awards, I already have 20 costume changes planned. I will be flying in like my girl P!nk, and calling Amy Schumer and Sarah Silverman for jokes. Well, or I’m just gonna show up and celebrate my favorite artists and get to know a few more. Yeah, maybe I’ll go with that plan,” Kelly said in a funny statement following the announcement.

The show airs live on May 20 at 8 PM EST / 5 PM PST on NBC. Will you be tuning in?
Photos: Getty Images
