Lauryn Hill Will Tour to Celebrate Debut Album's Anniversary
Lauryn Hill is set to go on tour this summer to celebrate the 20th anniversary of her debut album, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill!
The tour will kick off on July 5 in Virginia and Lauryn will travel around the country until October.
“This album chronicled an intimate piece of my young existence. It was the summation of most, if not all, of my most hopeful and positive emotions experienced to that date. I loved and believed deeply in my community’s ability to both Love and heal itself provided it received the right amount of support and encouragement,” Lauryn said in a statement. “Our world today, both complex and changing, is in need of the balance between moral fortitude and cathartic expression. I hope the Love and energy that permeated this work can continue to inspire change with Love and optimism at the helm.”
A portion of the ticket sales go towards the MLH Foundation, which directly contributes support for education, health, agriculture, technology, and community based businesses and development initiatives throughout the Diaspora.
Lauryn Hill Tour Dates
Thu Jul 05 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
Sun Jul 08 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
Wed Jul 11 – Boston, MA – Blue Hills Bank Pavilion
Fri Jul 13 – Philadelphia, PA – Festival Pier at Penn’s Landing
Sun Jul 15 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Wed Jul 18 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
Fri Jul 20 – Detroit, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
Wed Jul 25 – Charlotte, NC – Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
Thu Jul 26 – Raleigh, NC – The Red Hat Amphitheater
Sun Jul 29 – Tampa, FL – Al Lang Stadium
Tue Jul 31 – Miami, FL – Bayfront Park Amphitheater
Thu Aug 02 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place
Fri Aug 03 – Atlanta, GA – State Bank Amphitheatre At Chastain Park
Sun Aug 05 – Nashville, TN – Nashville Municipal Auditorium
Wed Aug 08 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
Fri Sep 07 – Las Vegas, NV – The Joint
Sun Sep 09 – San Diego, CA – Open Air Theatre
Wed Sep 12 – Portland, OR – Portland Memorial Coliseum
Fri Sep 14 – Vancouver, BC – Festival Lawn at Deer Lake Park
Sat Sep 15 – Seattle, WA – ShoWare Center**
Thu Sep 20 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
Sat Sep 22 – Phoenix, AZ – Comerica Theatre
Mon Sep 24 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater
Wed Sep 26 – Denver, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheater
Sat Sep 29 – Houston, TX – Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
Sun Sep 30 – Dallas, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Wed Oct 03 – New Orleans, LA – UNO Lakefront Arena
Fri Oct 05 – St Louis, MO – Chaifetz Arena