Lea Michele Sings 'Defying Gravity' From 'Wicked' With Ada Vox on 'American Idol' - Watch Now!

Lea Michele is showing off her fantastic, Broadway-ready chops again!

The 31-year-old actress and singer appeared on American Idol on Monday night (April 16) to perform Wicked‘s “Defying Gravity” alongside contestant Ada Vox.

The two sang together in front of judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie as part of the rebooted show’s new Top 24 duets format – and they sounded so incredible together!

“A star is born,” said Lionel. “No kidding. There’s no denying your presence, there’s no denying your voice. You are a statement.”

Watch the incredible performance below!