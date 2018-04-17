Top Stories
Tue, 17 April 2018 at 12:37 pm

Liam Payne Visits KISS FM Radio Studios in London After Announcing New Single 'Familiar'!

Liam Payne is on his promo grind!

The 24-year-old superstar was spotted at KISS FM radio stations on Tuesday (April 17) in London, England.

Liam looked trendy and cool, rocking a red and black sweater and baggy black pants as he visited the studio.

Liam recently revealed the exciting news of his upcoming single “Familiar” with J Balvin.

“This is it! My next single #Familiar, featuring my boy @jbalvin is out this Friday! Go pre-save it on @Spotify for a chance to be the FIRST person to hear it!” he wrote on his Instagram.
liam payne kiss fm radio april 2018 01 2
liam payne kiss fm radio april 2018 01
liam payne kiss fm radio april 2018 02 1
liam payne kiss fm radio april 2018 02
liam payne kiss fm radio april 2018 03
liam payne kiss fm radio april 2018 04
liam payne kiss fm radio april 2018 05
liam payne kiss fm radio april 2018 06
liam payne kiss fm radio april 2018 07
liam payne kiss fm radio april 2018 08
liam payne kiss fm radio april 2018 11

Photos: Getty Images, BACKGRID
