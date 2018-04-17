Matthew Morrison, Deborah Cox & More Join Parkland Students at 'From Broadway With Love' Benefit Concert

Matthew Morrison happily poses alongside activist Emma Gonzalez backstage at the From Broadway With Love benefit concert for Parkland at The BB&T Center on Monday (April 16) in Sunrise, Fla.

The 39-year-old Glee star and Emma were also joined by Deborah Cox, Erich Bergen, Justin Guarini and fellow March of Our Lives activist Cameron Kasky and David Hogg.

More than 4,700 people attended the concert organizers told CNN. The celebrity entertainers performed with Stoneman Douglas students and local arts groups, including the Student Choir of Broward and Dance Theatre of Broward.

Deborah sang “I Will Always Love You” as images of the 17 victims flashed behind her, Erich performed “Man in the Mirror,” and Matthew and Stoneman Douglas senior Kali Clougherty did a duet performance of “Somewhere Over the Rainbow.”