Top Stories
Nicholas Hoult Reportedly Welcomes First Child With Girlfriend Bryana Holly!

Nicholas Hoult Reportedly Welcomes First Child With Girlfriend Bryana Holly!

Barbara Bush Dead - Former First Lady Dies at 92

Barbara Bush Dead - Former First Lady Dies at 92

Ariana Grande Confirms Title of New Single!

Ariana Grande Confirms Title of New Single!

Jeremy Renner Is Paying a Ton in Child Support

Jeremy Renner Is Paying a Ton in Child Support

Tue, 17 April 2018 at 9:21 pm

McKayla Maroney Makes Rare Appearance, Speaks Out on Larry Nassar

McKayla Maroney Makes Rare Appearance, Speaks Out on Larry Nassar

McKayla Maroney makes a rare appearance on the red carpet while attending the New York Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children Luncheon on Tuesday afternoon (April 17) in New York City.

The 22-year-old Olympic gymnast opened up about the abuse she faced from doctor Larry Nassar and how the #MeToo movement inspired her to speak out.

“We knew that Larry was a monster, and learning from everything that has come out, I never should have met him. The USA Gymnastics, MSU and the USOC continued to look away to protect their reputations. All they cared about was money, medals, and it didn’t seem like there was anything else,” McKayla said (via Page Six).

She added, “The cool thing about social media is that so many people at that time were speaking up. I felt like, This is my moment.”
Credit: Kristin Callahan/ACE PICTURES; Photos: INSTARimages.com, Getty
