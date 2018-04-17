Melissa Joan Hart Hits the Beach with Kids & Husband Mark Wilkerson!

Melissa Joan Hart goes for a stroll on the beach with her shirtless husband Mark Wilkerson and their three kids during a vacation last week at the Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Punta Cana in Mexico.

The 41-year-old actress is a Nickelodeon veteran. She got her start on the network’s show Clarissa Explains It All in the 90s!

Melissa and Mark were joined by their three sons Mason, Braydon, and Tucker while enjoying one of the resort’s private 2,922 square foot luxury Super Pool Villas. The family was spotted getting “slimed” at the Aqua Nick waterpark and splashing around in the infinity pool.