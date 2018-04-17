Top Stories
Tom Holland Says It Was 'Difficult' Working with This 'Avengers' Co-Star...But It's Not What You Think!

Tom Holland Says It Was 'Difficult' Working with This 'Avengers' Co-Star...But It's Not What You Think!

2018 Billboard Music Awards Nominations - Full List Released!

2018 Billboard Music Awards Nominations - Full List Released!

Does True Thompson Already Have Her Own Instagram Account!?

Does True Thompson Already Have Her Own Instagram Account!?

Jeremy Renner Is Paying a Ton in Child Support

Jeremy Renner Is Paying a Ton in Child Support

Tue, 17 April 2018 at 6:47 pm

Melissa Joan Hart Hits the Beach with Kids & Husband Mark Wilkerson!

Melissa Joan Hart Hits the Beach with Kids & Husband Mark Wilkerson!

Melissa Joan Hart goes for a stroll on the beach with her shirtless husband Mark Wilkerson and their three kids during a vacation last week at the Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Punta Cana in Mexico.

The 41-year-old actress is a Nickelodeon veteran. She got her start on the network’s show Clarissa Explains It All in the 90s!

Melissa and Mark were joined by their three sons Mason, Braydon, and Tucker while enjoying one of the resort’s private 2,922 square foot luxury Super Pool Villas. The family was spotted getting “slimed” at the Aqua Nick waterpark and splashing around in the infinity pool.
melissa joan hart beach family mark wilkerson 01
melissa joan hart beach family mark wilkerson 02
melissa joan hart beach family mark wilkerson 03
melissa joan hart beach family mark wilkerson 04
melissa joan hart beach family mark wilkerson 05
melissa joan hart beach family mark wilkerson 06
melissa joan hart beach family mark wilkerson 07
melissa joan hart beach family mark wilkerson 08
melissa joan hart beach family mark wilkerson 09

Photos: CaribePhoto
