Tue, 17 April 2018 at 2:57 pm

Michael Buble Supports Pregnant Wife Luisana Lopilato at 'Perdidas' Premiere!

Michael Buble is all smiles as he holds hands with his wife Luisana Lopilato at the premiere of her latest film Perdidas held at the Hoyts Dot Cinemas on Monday (April 16) in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The 42-year-old Canadian singer kept close to his pregnant wife Luisana, 30, as she dazzled on the red carpet in a blue gown.

Luisana is the leading star in the horror flick, which is currently only set for an Argentinian release on Thursday (April 19)!

Michael and Luisana are currently expecting their third child together, they’re already parents to two sons – Noah, 4, and Elias, 2.
Credit: Lalo Yasky; Photos: Getty, Backgrid USA
