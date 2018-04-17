Minnie Driver Shares Opinion on Child Actors: 'I Will Never Believe a Set is a Good Place for a Child'

Minnie Driver is sharing her opinion of child actors.

It all started when a fan reached out and wrote, “we have a very talented very curly haired little 10yr old girl here who is auditioning to play The Rock’s daughter! Can you offer up any advice for her? :)”

Minnie bluntly responded, “Finish school.”

She then clarified, “Just gave what might be interpreted as a dismissive response 2 children acting. I should clarify:Ive worked with lots of child actors and they are great(mostly) However I will never 4 a sec believe a set is a good place for a child. Education can only ever make you a better actor.”