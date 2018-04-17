Top Stories
Tom Holland Says It Was 'Difficult' Working with This 'Avengers' Co-Star...But It's Not What You Think!

Tom Holland Says It Was 'Difficult' Working with This 'Avengers' Co-Star...But It's Not What You Think!

2018 Billboard Music Awards Nominations - Full List Released!

2018 Billboard Music Awards Nominations - Full List Released!

Does True Thompson Already Have Her Own Instagram Account!?

Does True Thompson Already Have Her Own Instagram Account!?

Jeremy Renner Is Paying a Ton in Child Support

Jeremy Renner Is Paying a Ton in Child Support

Tue, 17 April 2018 at 6:22 pm

Nicholas Hoult Reportedly Welcomes First Child With Girlfriend Bryana Holly!

Nicholas Hoult Reportedly Welcomes First Child With Girlfriend Bryana Holly!

Nicholas Hoult is now a father!

The 28-year-old X-Men: Dark Phoenix actor welcomed his first child with his girlfriend Bryana Holly, according to People on Tuesday (April 17).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Nicholas Hoult

Bryana is a 24-year-old lingerie model. She has over a million followers on Instagram, and has previously been featured in Maxim and Playboy. She was previously linked to Ashton Irwin and Brody Jenner.

“They have kept the news under wraps, but are so happy and excited,” an insider told People.

The two are rumored to have started dating back around the beginning of 2017. Congratulations to the happy couple!
Just Jared on Facebook
nicholas hoult bryana holly baby 00
nicholas hoult bryana holly baby 01
nicholas hoult bryana holly baby 02
nicholas hoult bryana holly baby 03

Photos: Getty Images, WENN.com
Posted to: Baby, Birth, Bryana Holly, Nicholas Hoult

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Khloe Kardashian reportedly hasn't spoken to Tristan Thompson in days - TMZ
  • There was a mini Harry Potter reunion - Just Jared Jr
  • A Destiny's Child member is speaking out after being left out of the reunion - TooFab
  • The Goldbergs is getting a spinoff - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Peyton List and Cameron Monaghan coupled up at Coachella - Just Jared Jr
  • piste_five

    downgrade from J.Law

  • SquidBillie

    Whoa…Didn’t see that one coming. I bet J-Law is having a bad day today.