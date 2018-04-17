Nicholas Hoult Reportedly Welcomes First Child With Girlfriend Bryana Holly!

Nicholas Hoult is now a father!

The 28-year-old X-Men: Dark Phoenix actor welcomed his first child with his girlfriend Bryana Holly, according to People on Tuesday (April 17).

Bryana is a 24-year-old lingerie model. She has over a million followers on Instagram, and has previously been featured in Maxim and Playboy. She was previously linked to Ashton Irwin and Brody Jenner.

“They have kept the news under wraps, but are so happy and excited,” an insider told People.

The two are rumored to have started dating back around the beginning of 2017. Congratulations to the happy couple!