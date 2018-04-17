Top Stories
Nicholas Hoult Reportedly Welcomes First Child With Girlfriend Bryana Holly!

Nicholas Hoult Reportedly Welcomes First Child With Girlfriend Bryana Holly!

Barbara Bush Dead - Former First Lady Dies at 92

Barbara Bush Dead - Former First Lady Dies at 92

Ariana Grande Confirms Title of New Single!

Ariana Grande Confirms Title of New Single!

Jeremy Renner Is Paying a Ton in Child Support

Jeremy Renner Is Paying a Ton in Child Support

Tue, 17 April 2018 at 10:05 pm

Nick Jonas Shows Off Buff Biceps at the Gym!

Nick Jonas Shows Off Buff Biceps at the Gym!

Nick Jonas makes his through the parking lot as he arrives at the gym on Tuesday afternoon (April 17) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 25-year-old singer looked super buff in a black-camouflage workout shirt and shorts over running pants as he headed in for his daily workout.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Nick Jonas

Over the weekend Nick was spotted hanging out with older brother Joe Jonas while they did some shopping in New York City.

ICYMI, Nick recently took fans on a hilarious journey showing fans how he makes tuna salad!
Just Jared on Facebook
nick jonas shows off buff biceps at the gym 01
nick jonas shows off buff biceps at the gym 02
nick jonas shows off buff biceps at the gym 03
nick jonas shows off buff biceps at the gym 04
nick jonas shows off buff biceps at the gym 05

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Nick Jonas

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Khloe Kardashian reportedly hasn't spoken to Tristan Thompson in days - TMZ
  • There was a mini Harry Potter reunion - Just Jared Jr
  • A Destiny's Child member is speaking out after being left out of the reunion - TooFab
  • The Goldbergs is getting a spinoff - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Peyton List and Cameron Monaghan coupled up at Coachella - Just Jared Jr