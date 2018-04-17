Nick Jonas Shows Off Buff Biceps at the Gym!

Nick Jonas makes his through the parking lot as he arrives at the gym on Tuesday afternoon (April 17) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 25-year-old singer looked super buff in a black-camouflage workout shirt and shorts over running pants as he headed in for his daily workout.

Over the weekend Nick was spotted hanging out with older brother Joe Jonas while they did some shopping in New York City.

ICYMI, Nick recently took fans on a hilarious journey showing fans how he makes tuna salad!