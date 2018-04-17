Tue, 17 April 2018 at 8:59 pm
Orlando Bloom Gets in Early Morning Bike Ride!
Orlando Bloom kicks off his morning with an bike ride on Tuesday (April 17) in Beverly Hills, Calif.
The 41-year-old actor kept a low profile in a bike helmet, sunglasses, and a compression suit as he got in an early morning workout.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Orlando Bloom
Over the weekend, Orlando took to Instagram to share cute photo hanging out with 7-year-old son Flynn!
“#love all smiles saturday ❤️” Orlando captioned the below photo while smiling and going shirtless as they hang out outside.
Check out the photo below!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Backgrid USA Posted to: Orlando Bloom
Sponsored Links by ZergNet