Top Stories
Nicholas Hoult Reportedly Welcomes First Child With Girlfriend Bryana Holly!

Nicholas Hoult Reportedly Welcomes First Child With Girlfriend Bryana Holly!

Barbara Bush Dead - Former First Lady Dies at 92

Barbara Bush Dead - Former First Lady Dies at 92

Ariana Grande Confirms Title of New Single!

Ariana Grande Confirms Title of New Single!

Jeremy Renner Is Paying a Ton in Child Support

Jeremy Renner Is Paying a Ton in Child Support

Tue, 17 April 2018 at 8:59 pm

Orlando Bloom Gets in Early Morning Bike Ride!

Orlando Bloom Gets in Early Morning Bike Ride!

Orlando Bloom kicks off his morning with an bike ride on Tuesday (April 17) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 41-year-old actor kept a low profile in a bike helmet, sunglasses, and a compression suit as he got in an early morning workout.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Orlando Bloom

Over the weekend, Orlando took to Instagram to share cute photo hanging out with 7-year-old son Flynn!

“#love all smiles saturday ❤️” Orlando captioned the below photo while smiling and going shirtless as they hang out outside.

Check out the photo below!

A post shared by Orlando Bloom (@orlandobloom) on

Just Jared on Facebook
orlando bloom gets in early morning bike ride 01
orlando bloom gets in early morning bike ride 02
orlando bloom gets in early morning bike ride 03
orlando bloom gets in early morning bike ride 04
orlando bloom gets in early morning bike ride 05

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Orlando Bloom

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Khloe Kardashian reportedly hasn't spoken to Tristan Thompson in days - TMZ
  • There was a mini Harry Potter reunion - Just Jared Jr
  • A Destiny's Child member is speaking out after being left out of the reunion - TooFab
  • The Goldbergs is getting a spinoff - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Peyton List and Cameron Monaghan coupled up at Coachella - Just Jared Jr