Tom Holland Says It Was 'Difficult' Working with This 'Avengers' Co-Star...But It's Not What You Think!

2018 Billboard Music Awards Nominations - Full List Released!

Does True Thompson Already Have Her Own Instagram Account!?

Jeremy Renner Is Paying a Ton in Child Support

Tue, 17 April 2018 at 5:12 pm

Paris Hilton Reveals Why She Trusts Her Fans More Than 'Most People I Know' - Watch Now!

Paris Hilton Reveals Why She Trusts Her Fans More Than 'Most People I Know' - Watch Now!

Paris Hilton is opening up like never before in the new documentary, The American Meme.

In a new clip from the Bert Marcus-directed documentary, which explores society’s relationship with social media, Paris explains why she’s closer to her fans than “most people” she knows.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Paris Hilton

“I’m constantly traveling. 250 days a year I’m on a plane, in a different country. So it gets really lonely sometimes,” she admits.

“I love my fans just as much as they love me. I feel closer with them than I do most people that I know…they’re really like my family.”

The film premieres at Tribeca Film Festival later this month.

Watch an exclusive clip courtesy of The Hollywood Reporter below!
Photos: The Hollywood Reporter
  • cafeast

    She has the most perfect skin in the world, holy fuck. Hwood starlets can only wish. And her face looks a lot better w/ her natural eyes w/o the blue contacts.
    Never looked better.