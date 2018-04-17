Paris Hilton Reveals Why She Trusts Her Fans More Than 'Most People I Know' - Watch Now!

Paris Hilton is opening up like never before in the new documentary, The American Meme.

In a new clip from the Bert Marcus-directed documentary, which explores society’s relationship with social media, Paris explains why she’s closer to her fans than “most people” she knows.

“I’m constantly traveling. 250 days a year I’m on a plane, in a different country. So it gets really lonely sometimes,” she admits.

“I love my fans just as much as they love me. I feel closer with them than I do most people that I know…they’re really like my family.”

The film premieres at Tribeca Film Festival later this month.

Watch an exclusive clip courtesy of The Hollywood Reporter below!