Top Stories
'American Idol' 2018: Top 14 Contestants Revealed!

'American Idol' 2018: Top 14 Contestants Revealed!

2018 Billboard Music Awards Nominations - Full List Released!

2018 Billboard Music Awards Nominations - Full List Released!

Does True Thompson Already Have Her Own Instagram Account!?

Does True Thompson Already Have Her Own Instagram Account!?

Jeremy Renner Is Paying a Ton in Child Support

Jeremy Renner Is Paying a Ton in Child Support

Tue, 17 April 2018 at 12:58 pm

Paris Jackson Gets Playful With Friends After Grabbing Sushi at Nobu!

Paris Jackson Gets Playful With Friends After Grabbing Sushi at Nobu!

Paris Jackson is in a silly mood!

The 20-year-old actress was spotted hanging with a group of friends after enjoying a sushi dinner at Nobu on Monday night (April 16) in Malibu, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Paris Jackson

Paris was seen playfully kicking her friend’s backside while chatting with her group of friends outside.

She then made a stop at a local store while out with a friend in West Hollywood, Calif.

Paris recently appeared in Gringo, which debuted in theaters back in March.
Just Jared on Facebook
lparis jackson nobu malibu april 2018 01
lparis jackson nobu malibu april 2018 02
lparis jackson nobu malibu april 2018 03
lparis jackson nobu malibu april 2018 04
lparis jackson nobu malibu april 2018 05

Photos: BACKGRID
Posted to: Paris Jackson

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Khloe Kardashian reportedly hasn't spoken to Tristan Thompson in days - TMZ
  • There was a mini Harry Potter reunion - Just Jared Jr
  • A Destiny's Child member is speaking out after being left out of the reunion - TooFab
  • The Goldbergs is getting a spinoff - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Peyton List and Cameron Monaghan coupled up at Coachella - Just Jared Jr