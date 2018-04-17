Paris Jackson Gets Playful With Friends After Grabbing Sushi at Nobu!

Paris Jackson is in a silly mood!

The 20-year-old actress was spotted hanging with a group of friends after enjoying a sushi dinner at Nobu on Monday night (April 16) in Malibu, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Paris Jackson

Paris was seen playfully kicking her friend’s backside while chatting with her group of friends outside.

She then made a stop at a local store while out with a friend in West Hollywood, Calif.

Paris recently appeared in Gringo, which debuted in theaters back in March.