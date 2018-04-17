Top Stories
Tom Holland Says It Was 'Difficult' Working with This 'Avengers' Co-Star...But It's Not What You Think!

2018 Billboard Music Awards Nominations - Full List Released!

Does True Thompson Already Have Her Own Instagram Account!?

Jeremy Renner Is Paying a Ton in Child Support

Tue, 17 April 2018 at 1:25 pm

Rachel Brosnahan & Jason Ralph Couple Up at New York Theatre Workshop Gala 2018!

Rachel Brosnahan keeps it chic and classy as she poses alongside her boyfriend Jason Ralph while attending the 2018 New York Theatre Workshop Gala held at the The Altman Building on Monday (April 16) in New York City.

The 27-year-old Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star and Jason, 32, were also joined at the event by Zachary Quinto as they both served as presenters.

The event honored John Tiffany, Tony Award winning director of Once and this season’s Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, and Barbara Cutler Emden, celebrating 25 years of arts advocacy and exceptional service on the NYTW Board of Trustees.
