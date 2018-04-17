Rob Lowe Reveals Why He Never Ages on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'!

Rob Lowe made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night (April 16) and finally revealed why he still looks so young and never seems to age.

“Technically, I actually don’t age. I suffer from stage four immortality,” the 54-year-old actor told Jimmy. “Many years ago I helped an old lady cross the street, she was a witch and since then, I just don’t age.”

Rob also talks about his one man show, telling stories from his life in Hollywood and the footage he has from a movie he made with Charlie Sheen as a teenager.

Watch the full interview below…



