Tom Holland Says It Was 'Difficult' Working with This 'Avengers' Co-Star...But It's Not What You Think!

2018 Billboard Music Awards Nominations - Full List Released!

Does True Thompson Already Have Her Own Instagram Account!?

Jeremy Renner Is Paying a Ton in Child Support

Tue, 17 April 2018 at 2:21 pm

Rob Lowe Reveals Why He Never Ages on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'!

Rob Lowe Reveals Why He Never Ages on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'!

Rob Lowe made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night (April 16) and finally revealed why he still looks so young and never seems to age.

“Technically, I actually don’t age. I suffer from stage four immortality,” the 54-year-old actor told Jimmy. “Many years ago I helped an old lady cross the street, she was a witch and since then, I just don’t age.”

Rob also talks about his one man show, telling stories from his life in Hollywood and the footage he has from a movie he made with Charlie Sheen as a teenager.

Watch the full interview below…


Rob Lowe Reveals Why He Never Ages

Click inside to watch the rest of Rob Lowe’s appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live…


Rob Lowe on One Man Show, Sean Penn & Charlie Sheen

Rob Lowe is a Trivia Wiz
Credit: Randy Holmes; Photos: ABC
Posted to: Jimmy Kimmel, Rob Lowe

