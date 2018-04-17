Robert De Niro Pretends Not to Know What Dogs Are in Hilarious 'Tonight Show' Skit - Watch Here!

Robert De Niro stopped by The Tonight Show on Monday night (April 16) and convinced host Jimmy Fallon into believing he had never encountered a dog before.

In the hilarious sketch, the 74-year-old actor played someone who had never seen a dog before. Robert and Jimmy encounter an adorable labradoodle puppy backstage, and Robert pretends he has no idea what to make of it.

“What’s… what’s that?,” Robert said. “OK, well, I don’t care for cats. A cat betrayed me once. Long story, I don’t want to go into it now.”

Robert also hits the couch and chats about The Irishman, his Martin Scorsese film with Al Pacino, Harvey Keitel and Joe Pesci, and the much-anticipated movies and video games debuting during his Tribeca Film Festival.



Robert De Niro Has Never Seen a Dog

Click inside to watch the rest of Robert De Niro’s appearance on The Tonight Show…



Robert De Niro Explains Why He Rocks Giant Platform Shoes in The Irishman