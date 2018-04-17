Robert Downey Jr. & Benedict Cumberbatch Bring 'Avengers: Infinity War' to Singapore

Robert Downey Jr. and Benedict Cumberbatch are celebrating Avengers: Infinity War in Singapore!

The co-stars stepped out at a fan event for the upcoming movie on Monday (April 16) at Marina Bay Sands Event Plaza in Singapore.

They were also joined by their cast mate Karen Gillan.

After the event, Robert took to his Instagram to share a video of the crowd cheering for them.

“What an awesome time and event… @visit_singapore and @marinabaysands … Can’t wait to come back ! @avengers #tour2018 #youcantstopit #TeamStark,” Robert captioned the vid.

Karen added, “@avengers Singapore Fan Event was one of epic proportions. Thank you to all the fans who queued over night for the event. Your energy was the best jetlag cure in the world!”

Avengers: Infinity War is set to hit theaters on April 27th.