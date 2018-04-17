Top Stories
Tom Holland Says It Was 'Difficult' Working with This 'Avengers' Co-Star...But It's Not What You Think!

2018 Billboard Music Awards Nominations - Full List Released!

Does True Thompson Already Have Her Own Instagram Account!?

Jeremy Renner Is Paying a Ton in Child Support

Tue, 17 April 2018 at 2:36 pm

Samira Wiley Makes First Visit to 'Ellen' & Calls Her 'Lord of the Lesbians'

Samira Wiley makes her very first appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, airing on Tuesday (April 17)!

The 31-year-old actress tells Ellen they met briefly, most likely at a lesbian event, and it meant a lot to her because Ellen is apparently the “lord of the lesbians.”

Samira chats about celebrating her one year anniversary with her wife, Lauren Morelli, at Disneyland and her 31st birthday at Dave & Buster’s since they’re both kids at heart.

Ellen and Samira also discuss the new season of The Handmaid’s Tale and how the cast loves to play Ellen‘s “Hot Hands” app on set – Watch more after the cut!


Samira Wiley Touts Ellen as the ‘Lord of the Lesbians’

Photos: Michael Rozman / Warner Bros.
Posted to: Samira Wiley

