Tue, 17 April 2018 at 1:14 am

Sara Bareilles Steps Out for 'Women Of Waitress: The Musical' Event

Sara Bareilles Steps Out for 'Women Of Waitress: The Musical' Event

Sara Bareilles and her all-female creative team joined forces to talk Waitress: The Musical at a special event tonight!

The 38-year-old Grammy-nominated entertainer attended the event on Monday (April 16) at 92nd Street Y in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Sara Bareilles

She wore a black top, red sweater, blue jeans, and nude flats.

Sara was joined by her fellow cast member Stephanie Torns, as well as Diane Paulus, Lorin Latarro, Jodi Picoult, Jessie Nelson, and producer Fran Weissler.

The day before, Sara took to Instagram to pay tribute to Fran on her birthday.

“Our beautiful matriarch of @waitressmusical #franweissler turned 90 today and can I just say ‘I’ll have what she’s having…’” Sara captioned the photo of the duo below. “One of the most vital and vibrant women I know. Intelligent, kind, courteous, courageous…she is one of a kind. Happy birthday Fran. You’re a treasure. ❤️”

A post shared by Sara Bareilles (@sarabareilles) on

