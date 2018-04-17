Top Stories
'American Idol' 2018: Top 14 Contestants Revealed!

Bella Hadid Responds to Rumor That She Kissed The Weeknd at Coachella

Lamar Odom Responds to Kanye West's Touching Tweet

Khloe Kardashian Reveals Newborn Daughter's Unique Name!

Tue, 17 April 2018 at 2:15 am

Sarah Hyland Debuts New Bangs Alongside 'Modern Family' Co-Stars at FYC Event

Sarah Hyland Debuts New Bangs Alongside 'Modern Family' Co-Stars at FYC Event

The cast of Modern Family was all smiles at the FYC Event for their hit ABC series!

The group joined forces for the event held at Avalon on Monday (April 16) in Hollywood.

Nolan Gould, Sarah Hyland, Ty Burrell, Julie Bowen, executive producer Steven Levitan, Ariel Winter, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, and Eric Stonestreet were all in attendance.

Sarah – looking gorgeous in a strapless grey printed dress – showed off her brand-new haircut featuring blunt bangs!

Head to our gallery to see all the pics.

Modern Family airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on ABC. Season nine will resume on May 2.

40+ pictures inside of the Modern Family cast at the event…

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Ariel Winter, Eric Stonestreet, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Julie Bowen, Nolan Gould, Sarah Hyland, steven levitan, Ty Burrell

