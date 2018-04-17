Sarah Hyland Debuts New Bangs Alongside 'Modern Family' Co-Stars at FYC Event

The cast of Modern Family was all smiles at the FYC Event for their hit ABC series!

The group joined forces for the event held at Avalon on Monday (April 16) in Hollywood.

Nolan Gould, Sarah Hyland, Ty Burrell, Julie Bowen, executive producer Steven Levitan, Ariel Winter, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, and Eric Stonestreet were all in attendance.

Sarah – looking gorgeous in a strapless grey printed dress – showed off her brand-new haircut featuring blunt bangs!

Modern Family airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on ABC. Season nine will resume on May 2.

