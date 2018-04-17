Top Stories
'American Idol' 2018: Top 14 Contestants Revealed!

'American Idol' 2018: Top 14 Contestants Revealed!

2018 Billboard Music Awards Nominations - Full List Released!

2018 Billboard Music Awards Nominations - Full List Released!

Does True Thompson Already Have Her Own Instagram Account!?

Does True Thompson Already Have Her Own Instagram Account!?

Jeremy Renner Is Paying a Ton in Child Support

Jeremy Renner Is Paying a Ton in Child Support

Tue, 17 April 2018 at 12:42 pm

Sasha Lane Says 'Something About Hollywood Makes Her Skin Crawl'

Sasha Lane Says 'Something About Hollywood Makes Her Skin Crawl'

Sasha Lane is on the cover of Allure‘s Disruptors issue cover, on newsstands April 24.

Here’s what the 22-year-old Hearts Beat Loud actress had to share…

On her rapid ascent to fame: “Yeah, I’m terrified. I’m so happy, and I thank God every single day, but I damn near cry every single day, too, because this is so much. I was never the person who was like, I want to be famous.”

On how she approaches her work: “When I’m filming, I’m either learning or I’m healing…My work gets to be therapy. My work gets to be fun. It gets to be something I can put all of my thoughts and pains into. And when it stops doing that for me, I’ll be done.”

On Hollywood: “Something about [Hollywood] makes my skin crawl, it’s weird. It’s never been my vibe. I’ve never cared about it. Being in it now, it’s even more like, ‘What the f*ck is this.’”

For more from Sasha, visit Allure.com.
Just Jared on Facebook
sasha lane allure cover 01
sasha lane allure cover 02
sasha lane allure cover 03
sasha lane allure cover 04

Credit: Scott Trindle for Allure
Posted to: Magazine, Sasha Lane

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Khloe Kardashian reportedly hasn't spoken to Tristan Thompson in days - TMZ
  • There was a mini Harry Potter reunion - Just Jared Jr
  • A Destiny's Child member is speaking out after being left out of the reunion - TooFab
  • The Goldbergs is getting a spinoff - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Peyton List and Cameron Monaghan coupled up at Coachella - Just Jared Jr