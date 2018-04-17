Sasha Lane Says 'Something About Hollywood Makes Her Skin Crawl'

Sasha Lane is on the cover of Allure‘s Disruptors issue cover, on newsstands April 24.

Here’s what the 22-year-old Hearts Beat Loud actress had to share…

On her rapid ascent to fame: “Yeah, I’m terrified. I’m so happy, and I thank God every single day, but I damn near cry every single day, too, because this is so much. I was never the person who was like, I want to be famous.”

On how she approaches her work: “When I’m filming, I’m either learning or I’m healing…My work gets to be therapy. My work gets to be fun. It gets to be something I can put all of my thoughts and pains into. And when it stops doing that for me, I’ll be done.”

On Hollywood: “Something about [Hollywood] makes my skin crawl, it’s weird. It’s never been my vibe. I’ve never cared about it. Being in it now, it’s even more like, ‘What the f*ck is this.’”

