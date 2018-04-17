Top Stories
Nicholas Hoult Reportedly Welcomes First Child With Girlfriend Bryana Holly!

Nicholas Hoult Reportedly Welcomes First Child With Girlfriend Bryana Holly!

Barbara Bush Dead - Former First Lady Dies at 92

Barbara Bush Dead - Former First Lady Dies at 92

Ariana Grande Confirms Title of New Single!

Ariana Grande Confirms Title of New Single!

Jeremy Renner Is Paying a Ton in Child Support

Jeremy Renner Is Paying a Ton in Child Support

Tue, 17 April 2018 at 7:54 pm

Shia LaBeouf Will Be Played by 'A Quiet Place' Star Noah Jupe in New Biopic!

Shia LaBeouf Will Be Played by 'A Quiet Place' Star Noah Jupe in New Biopic!

Noah Jupe is playing a young Shia LaBeouf!

The 13-year-old A Quiet Place star will play a young Shia in Honey Boy, an upcoming biopic.

The casting news was confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter on Tuesday (April 17).

The story, co-written by Shia, tells the story of his relationship with his father at two different stages in his life: as a young boy starting out in the industry, and as a young man with a career.

“Honey Boy” was his father’s nickname for Shia.

Lucas Hedges will play Shia during the time he starred in Even Stevens.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Noah Jupe, Shia LaBeouf

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Khloe Kardashian reportedly hasn't spoken to Tristan Thompson in days - TMZ
  • There was a mini Harry Potter reunion - Just Jared Jr
  • A Destiny's Child member is speaking out after being left out of the reunion - TooFab
  • The Goldbergs is getting a spinoff - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Peyton List and Cameron Monaghan coupled up at Coachella - Just Jared Jr