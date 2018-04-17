Tue, 17 April 2018 at 7:54 pm
Shia LaBeouf Will Be Played by 'A Quiet Place' Star Noah Jupe in New Biopic!
Noah Jupe is playing a young Shia LaBeouf!
The 13-year-old A Quiet Place star will play a young Shia in Honey Boy, an upcoming biopic.
The casting news was confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter on Tuesday (April 17).
The story, co-written by Shia, tells the story of his relationship with his father at two different stages in his life: as a young boy starting out in the industry, and as a young man with a career.
“Honey Boy” was his father’s nickname for Shia.
Lucas Hedges will play Shia during the time he starred in Even Stevens.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images Posted to: Noah Jupe, Shia LaBeouf
Sponsored Links by ZergNet