Shia LaBeouf Will Be Played by 'A Quiet Place' Star Noah Jupe in New Biopic!

Noah Jupe is playing a young Shia LaBeouf!

The 13-year-old A Quiet Place star will play a young Shia in Honey Boy, an upcoming biopic.

The casting news was confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter on Tuesday (April 17).

The story, co-written by Shia, tells the story of his relationship with his father at two different stages in his life: as a young boy starting out in the industry, and as a young man with a career.

“Honey Boy” was his father’s nickname for Shia.

Lucas Hedges will play Shia during the time he starred in Even Stevens.