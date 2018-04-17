Top Stories
Nicholas Hoult Reportedly Welcomes First Child With Girlfriend Bryana Holly!

Nicholas Hoult Reportedly Welcomes First Child With Girlfriend Bryana Holly!

Barbara Bush Dead - Former First Lady Dies at 92

Barbara Bush Dead - Former First Lady Dies at 92

Ariana Grande Confirms Title of New Single!

Ariana Grande Confirms Title of New Single!

Jeremy Renner Is Paying a Ton in Child Support

Jeremy Renner Is Paying a Ton in Child Support

Tue, 17 April 2018 at 8:29 pm

Sienna Miller Takes Her Dog for a Walk with Ex Tom Sturridge

Sienna Miller Takes Her Dog for a Walk with Ex Tom Sturridge

Sienna Miller and Tom Sturridge are the perfect portrait of friendly exes who stay close to act as co-parents!

The 36-year-old actress and the 32-year-old actor, who share daughter Marlowe, were spotted going for a walk with their dog on Tuesday afternoon (April 17) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Sienna Miller

Sienna and Tom relaxed on a bench while the dog played with some of the other dogs at the park.

The former couple are frequently seen spending time together in the Big Apple.
Just Jared on Facebook
sienna miller tom sturridge dog walk 01
sienna miller tom sturridge dog walk 02
sienna miller tom sturridge dog walk 03
sienna miller tom sturridge dog walk 04
sienna miller tom sturridge dog walk 05

Photos: INSTARimages.com
Posted to: Sienna Miller, Tom Sturridge

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Khloe Kardashian reportedly hasn't spoken to Tristan Thompson in days - TMZ
  • There was a mini Harry Potter reunion - Just Jared Jr
  • A Destiny's Child member is speaking out after being left out of the reunion - TooFab
  • The Goldbergs is getting a spinoff - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Peyton List and Cameron Monaghan coupled up at Coachella - Just Jared Jr