Tue, 17 April 2018 at 8:29 pm
Sienna Miller Takes Her Dog for a Walk with Ex Tom Sturridge
Sienna Miller and Tom Sturridge are the perfect portrait of friendly exes who stay close to act as co-parents!
The 36-year-old actress and the 32-year-old actor, who share daughter Marlowe, were spotted going for a walk with their dog on Tuesday afternoon (April 17) in New York City.
Sienna and Tom relaxed on a bench while the dog played with some of the other dogs at the park.
The former couple are frequently seen spending time together in the Big Apple.
