Tue, 17 April 2018 at 12:15 pm

Solange Knowles Reveals What Happens to Her When She Creates New Work

Solange Knowles Reveals What Happens to Her When She Creates New Work

Solange Knowles is on the cover of Dazed‘s Spring/Summer 2018 issue, on newsstands Thursday (April 19).

Here’s what the entertainer had to share with the mag:

On what happens to her when she’s creating work: “When I am creating new work, I always feel a bit unbalanced. The circles get darker, my jaw a bit tighter, my hair less combed, my spirits more unaligned. I don’t sleep very well. I’m always buzzing.”

On spending time in St. Elizabeth, Jamaica: “I’ve spent two Christmases, one Thanksgiving, one breakup, one breakdown and one birthday in St Elizabeth. I’ve spent many a day on the beach, just my son and I, both of us reading and running and smiling wide in the sun, tasting the salt in the corners of our mouths.”

On creating music: “I start to chart out all the songs I’ve been working on, and give them intentions. My demo names are always a trip and have little to do with the songs. On this album, I might keep a few of them as real titles. We listen to a jam none of us even remember making in the wee hours and wonder if it’s too esoteric. Then I wonder if Stevie Wonder would like it. If he happened to like it, I wouldn’t worry so much about its life.”

For more from Solange, visit DazedDigital.com.
Credit: JACKIE NICKERSON / Dazed
