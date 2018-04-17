Top Stories
'American Idol' 2018: Top 14 Contestants Revealed!

'American Idol' 2018: Top 14 Contestants Revealed!

2018 Billboard Music Awards Nominations - Full List Released!

2018 Billboard Music Awards Nominations - Full List Released!

Why Did Khloe Kardashian Name Her Daughter True? Kris Jenner Explains!

Why Did Khloe Kardashian Name Her Daughter True? Kris Jenner Explains!

Jeremy Renner Is Paying a Ton in Child Support

Jeremy Renner Is Paying a Ton in Child Support

Tue, 17 April 2018 at 8:45 am

Sterling K. Brown Recovers His Missing Cell Phone Thanks to This Los Angeles Lakers Player!

Sterling K. Brown Recovers His Missing Cell Phone Thanks to This Los Angeles Lakers Player!

Sterling K. Brown is all smiles while arriving at LAX Airport on Monday (April 16) in Los Angeles.

The 42-year-old This Is Us star had a bit of a mishap when he realized he forgot his phone in his car. He ran into Los Angeles Lakers star Josh Hart, and Josh helped him out!

“So, Josh…this is funny. I left my phone in the car. And, my wife saw that I left it. So he let me use his phone, so I could call my phone, so she could bring me the phone before I get on the plane…crazy,” Sterling told TMZ.
Just Jared on Facebook
sterling k brown josh hart phone 01
sterling k brown josh hart phone 02
sterling k brown josh hart phone 03
sterling k brown josh hart phone 04

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Sterling K Brown, Video

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Khloe Kardashian reportedly hasn't spoken to Tristan Thompson in days - TMZ
  • There was a mini Harry Potter reunion - Just Jared Jr
  • A Destiny's Child member is speaking out after being left out of the reunion - TooFab
  • The Goldbergs is getting a spinoff - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Peyton List and Cameron Monaghan coupled up at Coachella - Just Jared Jr