Sterling K. Brown Recovers His Missing Cell Phone Thanks to This Los Angeles Lakers Player!

Sterling K. Brown is all smiles while arriving at LAX Airport on Monday (April 16) in Los Angeles.

The 42-year-old This Is Us star had a bit of a mishap when he realized he forgot his phone in his car. He ran into Los Angeles Lakers star Josh Hart, and Josh helped him out!

“So, Josh…this is funny. I left my phone in the car. And, my wife saw that I left it. So he let me use his phone, so I could call my phone, so she could bring me the phone before I get on the plane…crazy,” Sterling told TMZ.