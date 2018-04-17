Steven Spielberg to Direct 'Blackhawk,' His First Comic Book Movie!

Steven Spielberg is set to direct the upcoming movie Blackhawk, marking the first time he will adapt a comic book into a film!

The legendary director is teaming up with Warner Bros., the studio behind his latest hit Ready Player One.

“We are so proud to be the studio behind Steven Spielberg’s latest hit, and are thrilled to be working with him again on this new action adventure,” said Warner Bros. Pictures Group chairman Toby Emmerich. “We can’t wait to see what new ground he will break in introducing Blackhawk to movie audiences worldwide.”

“It was wonderful working with the team at Warner Bros. to bring Ready Player One to the screen,” Spielberg said in a statement. “They bring a blend of passion and professionalism to everything they do and have a tremendous history in this genre. I am excited to reunite with them on Blackhawk.”

“Blackhawk centers on a team of World War II fighter pilots who are led by a mysterious man known as Blackhawk and face down fantastical threats,” according to EW.