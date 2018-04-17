Top Stories
Tue, 17 April 2018 at 3:15 pm

SZA, Dove Cameron, Tommy Dorfman & More Stars Visit the 'V House' at Coachella!

SZA, Dove Cameron, Tommy Dorfman & More Stars Visit the 'V House' at Coachella!

SZA, Dove Cameron and Tommy Dorfman are enjoying a VIP poolside party!

The 27-year-old “The Weekend” singer, 25-year-old Descendents actress and the 25-year-old 13 Reasons Why star were both in attendance at V Magazine, Instagram and Sunset Studio’s V House over the weekend at Coachella in Indio, Calif.

The chic event celebrated the release of V Magazine‘s annual music issue, which SZA covers along with Dua Lipa. DJs Mike Mouveau and Amrit brought the beats, while guests enjoyed custom gift stations, photo booths and delicious eats and rinks.

Luka Sabbat, Chloe & Halle, Sami Miro, Daniel Marley, Zuri Marley, Alisha Boe, The Misshapes, Juana Burga, Moses Sumney, Lizzo, Tommy Genesis, Ross Lynch, Jaime Chung, Larsen Thompson, Kerwin Frost,Alana O’Herlihy and Kiersey Clemons were all in attendance.
Photos: V Magazine
