Tom Holland Says It Was 'Difficult' Working with This 'Avengers' Co-Star...But It's Not What You Think!

2018 Billboard Music Awards Nominations - Full List Released!

Does True Thompson Already Have Her Own Instagram Account!?

Jeremy Renner Is Paying a Ton in Child Support

Tue, 17 April 2018 at 5:58 pm

The Cast & Crew of 'Avengers: Infinity War' Discuss the Growth of the Franchise - Watch!

The cast and crew of Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War are taking a look back!

Stars including Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Olsen and Chadwick Boseman chronicled the growth of the Marvel Cinematic Universe from Iron Man in 2008 to Avengers: Infinity War in a new featurette that premiered on Tuesday (April 17).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Chris Pratt

Here’s a plot summary for the upcoming film: the Avengers and their Super Hero allies must be willing to sacrifice all in an attempt to defeat the powerful Thanos before his blitz of devastation and ruin puts an end to the universe.

Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on April 27.
Photos: Walt Disney Studios
