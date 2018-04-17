The Cast & Crew of 'Avengers: Infinity War' Discuss the Growth of the Franchise - Watch!

The cast and crew of Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War are taking a look back!

Stars including Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Olsen and Chadwick Boseman chronicled the growth of the Marvel Cinematic Universe from Iron Man in 2008 to Avengers: Infinity War in a new featurette that premiered on Tuesday (April 17).

Here’s a plot summary for the upcoming film: the Avengers and their Super Hero allies must be willing to sacrifice all in an attempt to defeat the powerful Thanos before his blitz of devastation and ruin puts an end to the universe.

Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on April 27.