'American Idol' 2018: Top 14 Contestants Revealed!

Bella Hadid Responds to Rumor That She Kissed The Weeknd at Coachella

Lamar Odom Responds to Kanye West's Touching Tweet

Khloe Kardashian Reveals Newborn Daughter's Unique Name!

Tue, 17 April 2018 at 4:00 am

'The Goldbergs' Spin-Off Series is Heading to ABC

ABC has given a series order to an untitled spin-off comedy based on The Goldbergs!

The spin-off, scheduled for the 2018-19 season, will be set in the 1990s and focus on the eccentric and beloved teachers from William Penn Academy – including Tim Meadows’ Principal Glascott, Bryan Callen’s Coach Mellor and AJ Michalka’s Lainey Lewis, Variety reports.

The Goldbergs was given a two-season renewal last May at the end of its fourth season. Season five is currently airing on ABC.

Based on the childhood of creator Adam F. Goldberg, the series follows “a young Adam as he and his eccentric family try to get by in the wonderland we know as the 1980’s. Adam, along with his parents, siblings, and grandfather, learn about life and love every week in hilarious fashion while also delving into incredible new technology like VCRs and mixtapes.”
