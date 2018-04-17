Tina Turner Makes Rare Public Appearance to Support Opening of Musical Based on Her Life

Tina Turner hits the red carpet to attend the opening night performance of Tina: The Tina Turner Musical on Tuesday (April 17) at the Aldwych Theatre in London, England.

The legendary 78-year-old entertainer was joined by her husband Erwin Bach to watch a performance of the musical based on her life.

Tony-nominated actress Adrienne Warren as playing Tina and Variety says that she “ignites the theater.”

“Her stunningly powerful, extraordinarily controlled performance is way beyond mere perfect impersonation. Eyes flashing in hope or burning with determination, the stage burns with both her energy and the spirit she’s channeling. And she has complete command of her character’s pain and pathos and, best of all, the stillness when needed,” the outlet wrote. What a rave!