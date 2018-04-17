Top Stories
Nicholas Hoult Reportedly Welcomes First Child With Girlfriend Bryana Holly!

Nicholas Hoult Reportedly Welcomes First Child With Girlfriend Bryana Holly!

Barbara Bush Dead - Former First Lady Dies at 92

Barbara Bush Dead - Former First Lady Dies at 92

Ariana Grande Confirms Title of New Single!

Ariana Grande Confirms Title of New Single!

Jeremy Renner Is Paying a Ton in Child Support

Jeremy Renner Is Paying a Ton in Child Support

Tue, 17 April 2018 at 11:22 pm

Tina Turner Makes Rare Public Appearance to Support Opening of Musical Based on Her Life

Tina Turner Makes Rare Public Appearance to Support Opening of Musical Based on Her Life

Tina Turner hits the red carpet to attend the opening night performance of Tina: The Tina Turner Musical on Tuesday (April 17) at the Aldwych Theatre in London, England.

The legendary 78-year-old entertainer was joined by her husband Erwin Bach to watch a performance of the musical based on her life.

Tony-nominated actress Adrienne Warren as playing Tina and Variety says that she “ignites the theater.”

“Her stunningly powerful, extraordinarily controlled performance is way beyond mere perfect impersonation. Eyes flashing in hope or burning with determination, the stage burns with both her energy and the spirit she’s channeling. And she has complete command of her character’s pain and pathos and, best of all, the stillness when needed,” the outlet wrote. What a rave!
Just Jared on Facebook
tina turner musical london 01
tina turner musical london 02
tina turner musical london 03
tina turner musical london 04
tina turner musical london 05
tina turner musical london 06
tina turner musical london 07
tina turner musical london 08
tina turner musical london 09
tina turner musical london 10
tina turner musical london 11
tina turner musical london 12

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Erwin Bach, Tina Turner

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Khloe Kardashian reportedly hasn't spoken to Tristan Thompson in days - TMZ
  • There was a mini Harry Potter reunion - Just Jared Jr
  • A Destiny's Child member is speaking out after being left out of the reunion - TooFab
  • The Goldbergs is getting a spinoff - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Peyton List and Cameron Monaghan coupled up at Coachella - Just Jared Jr