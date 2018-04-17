Top Stories
Tom Holland Says It Was 'Difficult' Working with This 'Avengers' Co-Star...But It's Not What You Think!

Tom Holland Says It Was 'Difficult' Working with This 'Avengers' Co-Star...But It's Not What You Think!

2018 Billboard Music Awards Nominations - Full List Released!

2018 Billboard Music Awards Nominations - Full List Released!

Does True Thompson Already Have Her Own Instagram Account!?

Does True Thompson Already Have Her Own Instagram Account!?

Jeremy Renner Is Paying a Ton in Child Support

Jeremy Renner Is Paying a Ton in Child Support

Tue, 17 April 2018 at 1:22 pm

Tom Holland Says It Was 'Difficult' Working with This 'Avengers' Co-Star...But It's Not What You Think!

Tom Holland Says It Was 'Difficult' Working with This 'Avengers' Co-Star...But It's Not What You Think!

Tom Holland loved working with Chris Pratt on Avengers: Infinity War – and also found it “difficult” because “he’d make me laugh so much!”

The 21-year-old actor, who portrays Spider-Man in the movies, spoke about working with Chris with Hey U Guys.

“Working with Chris Pratt was pretty awesome,” Tom said. “He is so funny, he’s so fun, and he’s got such great stories about his career and about the industry, and he’s just super talented, you know? I found it quite difficult, because he’d make me laugh so much. He’s the man, I absolutely love him.”

The film will hit theaters on April 27.
Just Jared on Facebook
avengers stills01
avengers stills02
avengers stills03
avengers stills04
avengers stills05
avengers stills06
avengers stills07
avengers stills08

Photos: Getty, Marvel/Disney
Posted to: Avengers, Chris Pratt, Tom Holland

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Khloe Kardashian reportedly hasn't spoken to Tristan Thompson in days - TMZ
  • There was a mini Harry Potter reunion - Just Jared Jr
  • A Destiny's Child member is speaking out after being left out of the reunion - TooFab
  • The Goldbergs is getting a spinoff - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Peyton List and Cameron Monaghan coupled up at Coachella - Just Jared Jr