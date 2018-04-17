Tom Holland Says It Was 'Difficult' Working with This 'Avengers' Co-Star...But It's Not What You Think!

Tom Holland loved working with Chris Pratt on Avengers: Infinity War – and also found it “difficult” because “he’d make me laugh so much!”

The 21-year-old actor, who portrays Spider-Man in the movies, spoke about working with Chris with Hey U Guys.

“Working with Chris Pratt was pretty awesome,” Tom said. “He is so funny, he’s so fun, and he’s got such great stories about his career and about the industry, and he’s just super talented, you know? I found it quite difficult, because he’d make me laugh so much. He’s the man, I absolutely love him.”

The film will hit theaters on April 27.