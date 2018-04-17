Top Stories
'American Idol' 2018: Top 14 Contestants Revealed!

2018 Billboard Music Awards Nominations - Full List Released!

Does True Thompson Already Have Her Own Instagram Account!?

Jeremy Renner Is Paying a Ton in Child Support

True Thompson Seemingly Has Her Own Instagram Account Already!

It appears as if Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson‘s daughter, True, already has an Instagram account.

While the account has not posted anything yet, and there is no verification on the account, Kris Jenner does follow it. The account’s name is simply @True. So far, Khloe and Tristan do not follow the account, nor do any of the other Kardashians.

True isn’t the only Kardashian kid with their own account – Dream Kardashian also has a personal Instagram that used to be active. The photos have been deleted.
