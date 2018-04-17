Victoria Beckham Gets Birthday Love From Her Family!

Victoria Beckham is surrounded by love on her birthday!

The 44-year-old fashion designer’s family took to Instagram on Tuesday (April 17) to wish her a very happy birthday.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Victoria Beckham

Victoria‘s husband David along with her three sons – Brooklyn, 19, Romeo, 15, Cruz, 13 – all shared super sweet messages to her on her big day (Little Harper, 7, is still too young for Instagram).

Her family even got Victoria the cutest cake made out of watermelon for her birthday!

See more posts!