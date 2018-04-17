Victoria Beckham Gets Birthday Love From Her Family!

Top Stories
Nicholas Hoult Reportedly Welcomes First Child With Girlfriend Bryana Holly!

Barbara Bush Dead - Former First Lady Dies at 92

Ariana Grande Confirms Title of New Single!

Jeremy Renner Is Paying a Ton in Child Support

Tue, 17 April 2018 at 10:57 pm

Victoria Beckham is surrounded by love on her birthday!

The 44-year-old fashion designer’s family took to Instagram on Tuesday (April 17) to wish her a very happy birthday.

Victoria‘s husband David along with her three sons – Brooklyn, 19, Romeo, 15, Cruz, 13 – all shared super sweet messages to her on her big day (Little Harper, 7, is still too young for Instagram).

Her family even got Victoria the cutest cake made out of watermelon for her birthday!

Happy birthday mum xx love you to the moon and back ❤️

A post shared by bb (@brooklynbeckham) on

