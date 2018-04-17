Top Stories
'American Idol' 2018: Top 14 Contestants Revealed!

'American Idol' 2018: Top 14 Contestants Revealed!

2018 Billboard Music Awards Nominations - Full List Released!

2018 Billboard Music Awards Nominations - Full List Released!

Does True Thompson Already Have Her Own Instagram Account!?

Does True Thompson Already Have Her Own Instagram Account!?

Jeremy Renner Is Paying a Ton in Child Support

Jeremy Renner Is Paying a Ton in Child Support

Tue, 17 April 2018 at 11:15 am

What's the Status of Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson's Relationship?

What's the Status of Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson's Relationship?
  • Are Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson going to stay together? – TMZ
  • Who was nominated for a Billboard Music Award? – Just Jared Jr
  • Mindy Kaling is hard at work! – Lainey Gossip
  • This is one awkward psychic reading… – TooFab
  • Go behind the scenes of the Riverdale musical episode – MTV
  • OMG – there was a Harry Potter reunion! – Popsugar
Just Jared on Facebook
Credit: Getty Images for Klutch Sports G
Posted to: Khloe Kardashian, Newsies, Tristan Thompson

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Khloe Kardashian reportedly hasn't spoken to Tristan Thompson in days - TMZ
  • There was a mini Harry Potter reunion - Just Jared Jr
  • A Destiny's Child member is speaking out after being left out of the reunion - TooFab
  • The Goldbergs is getting a spinoff - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Peyton List and Cameron Monaghan coupled up at Coachella - Just Jared Jr