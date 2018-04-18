Top Stories
Nicholas Hoult Reportedly Welcomes First Child With Girlfriend Bryana Holly!

Barbara Bush Dead - Former First Lady Dies at 92

Ariana Grande Confirms Title of New Single!

Jeremy Renner Is Paying a Ton in Child Support

Wed, 18 April 2018 at 12:40 am

Alicia Silverstone Hosts Christian Siriano's New Store Opening in NYC!

Alicia Silverstone Hosts Christian Siriano's New Store Opening in NYC!

Alicia Silverstone buddies up to designer Christian Siriano at the opening of his new store, The Curated NYC, on Tuesday night (April 17) in New York City.

The 41-year-old Clueless actress looked pretty in a back dress as she hosted the party for her designer pal.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Alicia Silverstone

Also stepping out for the opening was Will & Grace star Debra Messing along with Christian‘s husband Brad Walsh.

Alicia‘s upcoming show American Woman – based on the life of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards – premieres on Paramount Network on June 7.

15+ pictures inside of the stars at the store opening…
