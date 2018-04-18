Alicia Silverstone Hosts Christian Siriano's New Store Opening in NYC!

Alicia Silverstone buddies up to designer Christian Siriano at the opening of his new store, The Curated NYC, on Tuesday night (April 17) in New York City.

The 41-year-old Clueless actress looked pretty in a back dress as she hosted the party for her designer pal.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Alicia Silverstone

Also stepping out for the opening was Will & Grace star Debra Messing along with Christian‘s husband Brad Walsh.

Alicia‘s upcoming show American Woman – based on the life of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards – premieres on Paramount Network on June 7.

15+ pictures inside of the stars at the store opening…