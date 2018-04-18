Amy Schumer Makes Hilarious Intimate Confessions During 'Ellen's Burning Questions with Mom in Audience!

Top Stories
Wed, 18 April 2018 at 11:46 am

Amy Schumer took the hot seat during her appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, airing on Wednesday (April 18) and made a load of hilarious sex-themed confessions during a round of Ellen‘s Burning Questions!

First up was the “wildest place she’s ever had sex.” And the answer was “my butt,” the 36-year-old I Feel Pretty actress said.

Then there was “my spouse gives the best…” “Head!,” Amy said all while her mother Sandra was sitting in the audience. “Oh, that’s right. I did forget,” Amy said when she remembered her mother was in attendance.

That didn’t stop her though, Amy continued to answer Ellen‘s Burning Questions without a care.

Amy also chats with Ellen about her new movie I Feel Pretty and how she hopes viewers can find confidence by believing in themselves – Watch after the cut!


Amy Schumer Answers Ellen’s Burning Questions

Click inside to watch the rest of Amy Schumer’s appearance on The Ellen Show…


Amy Schumer Celebrated Her Engagement at Ellen’s Birthday Party

Amy Schumer on Finding Self-Confidence in ‘I Feel Pretty’
