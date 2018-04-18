Ariana Grande Releases 'No Tears Left To Cry' Teaser - Listen!
Ariana Grande‘s new single “No Tears Left To Cry” is coming – and Arianators are already freaking out!
The 24-year-old pop superstar unveiled a 30-second teaser on her social media on Wednesday evening (April 18).
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ariana Grande
The very short teaser includes the same upside down lettering Ari‘s been teasing us with, as well as a heavenly swell of vocals. We can’t wait to hear the whole thing!
“No Tears Left to Cry” will be released on Friday (April 20).
Watch the teaser below.