Ariel Winter Slays in Plunging Romper for Date Night With Levi Meaden
Ariel Winter looked seriously fierce while enjoying a cute date night with her boyfriend Levi Meaden.
The 20-year-old Modern Family star and the 30-year-old Breaking In actor stepped out for a romantic dinner at Mastro’s Steakhouse on Tuesday (April 17) in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Ariel rocked a black romper with a deep neckline along with matching heeled lace-up boots and a purse with a chain strap, letting her long locks flow freely.
Levi looked sharp in his maroon suit over a black shirt.
Over the weekend, the duo coupled up for Coachella.
ICYMI, Ariel recently had the best response to an Instagram troll who called her “thirsty.”