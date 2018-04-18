Ariel Winter Slays in Plunging Romper for Date Night With Levi Meaden

Ariel Winter looked seriously fierce while enjoying a cute date night with her boyfriend Levi Meaden.

The 20-year-old Modern Family star and the 30-year-old Breaking In actor stepped out for a romantic dinner at Mastro’s Steakhouse on Tuesday (April 17) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Ariel rocked a black romper with a deep neckline along with matching heeled lace-up boots and a purse with a chain strap, letting her long locks flow freely.

Levi looked sharp in his maroon suit over a black shirt.

Over the weekend, the duo coupled up for Coachella.

ICYMI, Ariel recently had the best response to an Instagram troll who called her “thirsty.”