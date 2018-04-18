Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk Have a Date Night in Malibu!

Bradley Cooper goes to grab Irina Shayk‘s hand as they arrive for their date night at Nobu!

The 43-year-old actor and 32-year-old model were seen walking inside Nobu together on Tuesday evening (April 17) in Malibu, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Irina Shayk

Irina and Bradley aren’t photographed together too often and the last photos we have of the couple together was at the Super Bowl back in February.

Check out the newest photos of Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk on their dinner date…