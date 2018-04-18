Camila Cabello Hops on Flight To Continue 'Never Be The Same' Tour

Camila Cabello walks into the terminal for her flight at LAX airport in Los Angeles on Wednesday (April 18).

The 21-year-old musician was en route for a flight to take her to her next stop on the Never Be The Same tour.

If you missed it, Camila performed “Sangria Wine” with Pharrell Williams during her LA stop this week!

Just yesterday, Camila was nominated for not just one, but four 2018 Billboard Music Awards, including Top New Artist.

“thank you so much @billboard for my four nominations !!!!” she wrote on Instagram. “soooo cool, see you soon.”

