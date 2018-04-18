Top Stories
Paula Patton Holds Hands with Boyfriend, Whose Identity Has Been Revealed!

Paula Patton Holds Hands with Boyfriend, Whose Identity Has Been Revealed!

Claire Danes Is Pregnant, Expecting Second Child with Hugh Dancy!

Claire Danes Is Pregnant, Expecting Second Child with Hugh Dancy!

Kim Kardashian &amp; Chrissy Teigen Have Some Fun Roasting Kanye West's Tweet!

Kim Kardashian & Chrissy Teigen Have Some Fun Roasting Kanye West's Tweet!

Wed, 18 April 2018 at 2:48 pm

Camila Cabello Hops on Flight To Continue 'Never Be The Same' Tour

Camila Cabello Hops on Flight To Continue 'Never Be The Same' Tour

Camila Cabello walks into the terminal for her flight at LAX airport in Los Angeles on Wednesday (April 18).

The 21-year-old musician was en route for a flight to take her to her next stop on the Never Be The Same tour.

If you missed it, Camila performed “Sangria Wine” with Pharrell Williams during her LA stop this week!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Camila Cabello

Just yesterday, Camila was nominated for not just one, but four 2018 Billboard Music Awards, including Top New Artist.

“thank you so much @billboard for my four nominations !!!!” she wrote on Instagram. “soooo cool, see you soon.”

10+ pictures inside of Camila Cabello
Just Jared on Facebook
camila cabello lax flight bbma thanks 01
camila cabello lax flight bbma thanks 02
camila cabello lax flight bbma thanks 03
camila cabello lax flight bbma thanks 04
camila cabello lax flight bbma thanks 05
camila cabello lax flight bbma thanks 06
camila cabello lax flight bbma thanks 07
camila cabello lax flight bbma thanks 08
camila cabello lax flight bbma thanks 09
camila cabello lax flight bbma thanks 10

Photos: BackGridUSA, WENN
Posted to: Camila Cabello

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Beyonce's Coachella live stream on YouTube got a lot of viewers - TMZ
  • This Shadowhunters star says the writers don't like him - Just Jared Jr
  • Pantygate returned to the RHOBH finale - TooFab
  • Ed Skrein has been cast in Maleficent 2 - The Hollywood Reporter
  • This Nick star's prank didn't work out - Just Jared Jr