Wed, 18 April 2018 at 3:40 pm

Cara Delevingne Stars in New 'Puma' Sneaker Campaign

Cara Delevingne Stars in New 'Puma' Sneaker Campaign

Cara Delevingne looks sporty chic in Puma‘s latest campaign!

The 25-year-old model and actress is the star of a shoot for the the brand’s new pink suede bow shoe.

Cara paired the sneakers with Puma leggings and a cute red bomber jacket as she posed alongside a group of other models.

This isn’t the first time Cara has modeled for Puma though! Last year, she starred in the company’s “Do You” campaign.

Check out the new campaign photos below…
