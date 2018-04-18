Top Stories
Claire Danes Is Pregnant, Expecting Second Child with Hugh Dancy!

Kim Kardashian &amp; Chrissy Teigen Have Some Fun Roasting Kanye West's Tweet!

Pink Is People's Beautiful Issue 2018 Cover Star with Her Kids!

Carrie Underwood Announces 'Cry Pretty' Album & Release Date!

Carrie Underwood‘s full album is coming in a few months!

The 35-year-old entertainer will release Cry Pretty on September 14. The album will feature her single, “Cry Pretty,” which she performed for the first time this past weekend.

“At this point in my career, I feel stronger and more creative than ever. I think you can hear that in this new album. It’s emotional, it’s soulful, it’s real, and we also have some fun on there too. I hope everyone loves it as much as I have loved making it,” Carrie posted on her website.
