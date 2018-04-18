Chris Pratt on His Split from Anna Faris: 'Divorce Sucks'

Chris Pratt is breaking his silence on his divorce from Anna Faris in the new Summer Movie Preview from Entertainment Weekly, promoting Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

“Divorce sucks,” Chris told the mag. “But at the end of the day, we’ve got a great kid who’s got two parents who love him very much. And we’re finding a way to navigate this while still remaining friends and still being kind to one another. It’s not ideal, but yeah, I think both of us are actually probably doing better.”

Anna recently spoke about co-parenting their five-year-old son Jack.

For more from Chris and Jurassic World, visit EW.com.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is in theaters on June 22.