Wed, 18 April 2018 at 5:35 pm

Claire Danes Confirms 'Homeland' Will End With Season 8 - Listen Now!

Claire Danes Confirms 'Homeland' Will End With Season 8 - Listen Now!

Claire Danes is confirming the end of Homeland.

The 39-year-old star, who recently revealed that she is pregnant with her second child with Hugh Dancy, confirmed the series finale on The Howard Stern Show during an interview on Wednesday (April 18).

“Yeah, that’s it,” she said about whether the next season would be the last for Homeland.

She admitted that she feels “really conflicted” about the series coming to an end.

“I mean, I’ll be ready. She’s a lot, this Carrie-freakin’ Mathison character. She’s under constant duress. It’s a workout, so I’ll be ready for a reprieve from that. But, you know…I’ve never done anything this long. I mean, I’ve been married for as long. Maybe a year longer, but, you know.”

Listen to her interview below!
Photos: Getty Images
