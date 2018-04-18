Top Stories
Claire Danes Is Pregnant, Expecting Second Child with Hugh Dancy!

Wed, 18 April 2018 at 12:20 pm

Claire Danes Makes First Appearance Amid Pregnancy Reveal!

Pregnant Claire Danes is all smiles while making an appearance on The Howard Stern Show on Wednesday morning (April 18) in New York City.

During her promo appearance on the show, the 39-year-old Homeland star announced her pregnancy! Claire told Howard Stern that she was into her second trimester already, and when asked the sex of the baby, she chose not to say.

This will be the second child for Claire and her husband Hugh Dancy, who have a five-year-old son named Cyrus.

You can listen to Claire’s pregnancy announcement below…
Credit: The Howard Stern Show
