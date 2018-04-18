Top Stories
Claire Danes Is Pregnant, Expecting Second Child with Hugh Dancy!

Kim Kardashian & Chrissy Teigen Have Some Fun Roasting Kanye West's Tweet!

Pink Is People's Beautiful Issue 2018 Cover Star with Her Kids!

Wed, 18 April 2018

Cole Sprouse, Lili Reinhart & 'Riverdale' Stars Cover Seventeen's May/June 2018 Issue - See The Covers!

Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse take over two of the new covers for Seventeen‘s May/June 2018 issue.

The Riverdale stars share the cover with cast mates Camila Mendes, KJ Apa and Madelaine Petsch.

All the stars opened up about how they relate to their characters, dish relationship advice and more.

Camila also opened up about the core cast’s friendship off the set: “We’re all very different, and we mirror the Archie comics gang in that way.”

She adds, “We’re like a family in the sense that we didn’t choose each other. In another world, we might not have all been friends, but Riverdale brought us together.”

Seventeen‘s May/June 2018 issue will be out on newsstands on April 24th.
Photos: Jon Wong & Benjo Arwas
