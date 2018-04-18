Top Stories
Claire Danes Is Pregnant, Expecting Second Child with Hugh Dancy!

Kim Kardashian &amp; Chrissy Teigen Have Some Fun Roasting Kanye West's Tweet!

Pink Is People's Beautiful Issue 2018 Cover Star with Her Kids!

Wed, 18 April 2018

Donald Trump Reacts to Stormy Daniels' Sketch of Man Who Allegedly Threatened Her

Stormy Daniels released a sketch this week of the man who allegedly threatened her back in 2011 to keep quiet about her rumored affair with the now President of the United States, Donald Trump.

Trump took to Twitter to respond to the sketch and relay his opinion about the entire story, tweeting, “A sketch years later about a nonexistent man. A total con job, playing the Fake News Media for Fools (but they know it)!”

Stormy revealed the sketch of the man while appearing on The View.
